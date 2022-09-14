Capital Group International Inc. CA Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Group International Inc. CA lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,502 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of Capital Group International Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $190,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

