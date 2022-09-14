Capital Group International Inc. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Capital Group International Inc. CA decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $75,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,795,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,719 shares of company stock worth $10,246,870 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,837.55.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,701.06 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,542.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,464.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

