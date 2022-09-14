Capital Group International Inc. CA Sells 131,153 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Capital Group International Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,153 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $67,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $57.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

