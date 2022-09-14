Capital Group International Inc. CA Sells 17,233 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Group International Inc. CA lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,233 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.1% of Capital Group International Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $95,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2,757.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2,860.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 187,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 181,432 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

NYSE MA opened at $325.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $314.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.