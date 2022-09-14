Capital Group International Inc. CA Sells 21,706 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital Group International Inc. CA trimmed its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 341,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,706 shares during the period. ASML makes up approximately 2.6% of Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in ASML were worth $227,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $1,041,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $324,000. Heirloom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 18.7% during the first quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 16,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 56.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 61.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 21,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $471.10 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $516.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $556.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus started coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

