Capital Group International Inc. CA Sells 36,754 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Group International Inc. CA lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163,501 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 36,754 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $54,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 47.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average is $41.97. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $60.85.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

