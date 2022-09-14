Capital Group International Inc. CA Sells 43,374 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Capital Group International Inc. CA decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,374 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $65,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 153,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,891,000 after acquiring an additional 38,591 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,266,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $94.28 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,253 shares of company stock worth $6,550,960 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

