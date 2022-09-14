Capital Group International Inc. CA Sells 49,835 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Capital Group International Inc. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,357,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 49,835 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 1.2% of Capital Group International Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $105,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average is $66.86. The company has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

