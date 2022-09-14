Capital Group International Inc. CA Sells 7,833 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Capital Group International Inc. CA cut its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,833 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $64,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 55.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 26.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average of $79.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

