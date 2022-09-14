Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,233 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWI. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 3.9 %

AWI stock opened at $84.75 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

