Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Boosts Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $19,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 564.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,135 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 469.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,639,000 after buying an additional 571,074 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after buying an additional 241,134 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in MKS Instruments by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 819,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,878,000 after buying an additional 208,074 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in MKS Instruments by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,711,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $820,550,000 after buying an additional 186,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $94.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.66. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $181.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at $377,228.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.