Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Buys 63,126 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1,733.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,126 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Price Performance

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $325.44 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $314.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $339.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

