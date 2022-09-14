Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Buys 856 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $19,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after purchasing an additional 347,525 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,629,000 after buying an additional 127,683 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,774,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,794,000 after buying an additional 305,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,700,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,640,000 after buying an additional 133,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $75.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.33. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $68.41 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAL. Wedbush raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.