Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277,151 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $11,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8,841.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,892,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,785,000 after buying an additional 1,870,848 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,190,000 after buying an additional 92,342 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 4.0 %

ACWI stock opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.63. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $81.26 and a one year high of $107.46.

