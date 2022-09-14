Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Grows Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,625,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,583,658 shares in the company, valued at $382,484,730.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $150.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $79.01 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.49.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The firm had revenue of $215.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Further Reading

