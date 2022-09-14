Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Grows Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,858 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,762 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 61.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,689,798 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $262,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,826 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 570.3% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,108,433 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $100,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 8,413.4% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,395,411 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $83,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

