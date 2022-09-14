Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $14.58 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,845 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $14,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. abrdn plc raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,076,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 30,867 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 34,297 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 398,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 142.58%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

