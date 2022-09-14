Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in East West Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 38,574 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,053,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in East West Bancorp by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 37,893 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on EWBC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC stock opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average of $73.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

