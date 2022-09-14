Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $4.86 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

NYSE LHX opened at $226.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.14%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

