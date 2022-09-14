Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $6.05 Million Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,739 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,915,000 after buying an additional 4,072,919 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 1,464.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,225,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,127 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,725,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,500 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,233,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Oak Street Health by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,533 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Insider Activity

Oak Street Health Trading Down 2.6 %

In other news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $173,040,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,509,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,358,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $173,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,509,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,358,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,904,159 shares in the company, valued at $134,324,915.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,248,523 shares of company stock valued at $206,854,025. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OSH opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 3.01.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.17). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. The firm had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oak Street Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

