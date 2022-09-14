Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Purchases 18,659 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 445.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,659 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VTI stock opened at $197.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.33 and a 200 day moving average of $206.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

