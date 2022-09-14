Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $24,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 20,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 10,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Down 4.0 %

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $356.51 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $118.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.01.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.