Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Takes $7.12 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 682,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,673,000 after acquiring an additional 67,292 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 101,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 483.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,901 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 3.4 %

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.10.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.