Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 127,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,714,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $1,144,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in AbbVie by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 294,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,812,000 after purchasing an additional 64,837 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Argus reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie stock opened at $138.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.92. The firm has a market cap of $244.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

