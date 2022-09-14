Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Takes Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 292,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Aramark by 18.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Aramark by 5.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at about $2,995,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Aramark by 185.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARMK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Aramark has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 72.13%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

