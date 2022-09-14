Capital International Investors Acquires 1,557,878 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557,878 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.6% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,118,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,085,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,884 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.58.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

