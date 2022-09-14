Capital International Investors Buys 1,442,731 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,919,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of DG opened at $240.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.72. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.46.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

