Capital International Investors Buys 738,453 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738,453 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $2,492,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 33,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 62,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $57.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.