Capital International Investors Buys 743,351 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743,351 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.06% of General Mills worth $2,340,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day moving average is $71.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

