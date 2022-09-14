Capital International Investors Cuts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Capital International Investors cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,954,548 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,208,062 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises about 1.0% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital International Investors owned 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $4,526,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $122.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.17 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

