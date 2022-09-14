Capital International Investors Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital International Investors lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,068,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,787,172 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.9% of Capital International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $3,920,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Shares of CVX opened at $159.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

