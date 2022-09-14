Capital International Investors Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,582,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,539,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital International Investors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,443,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $341.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

