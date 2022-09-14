Capital International Investors Has $1.81 Billion Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 696.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,814,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.08.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.74 and a 200 day moving average of $84.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

