Capital International Investors Has $2.23 Billion Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,953,818 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.08% of Seagen worth $2,227,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Seagen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 121.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $144.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 0.62. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.38.

Insider Activity

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $724,115.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,422.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $724,115.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,422.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,106 shares of company stock worth $8,181,883. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.36.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

