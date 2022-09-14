Capital International Investors Has $3.40 Billion Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Capital International Investors grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104,075 shares during the period. CME Group comprises about 0.8% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital International Investors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $3,400,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $194.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.89 and a 200-day moving average of $212.75. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,151 shares of company stock worth $2,054,508. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

