Capital International Investors Has $4.27 Billion Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital International Investors reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160,232 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,267,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $104.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.36.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

