Capital International Investors Has $4.94 Billion Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 162.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.1% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital International Investors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,943,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,573,000 after purchasing an additional 758,354 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $2,433,269,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Down 2.6 %

AbbVie stock opened at $138.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $244.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.92. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

