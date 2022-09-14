Capital International Investors Increases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,991,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $2,203,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $98.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $133.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.07.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.