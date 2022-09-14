Capital International Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,278,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $90.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

