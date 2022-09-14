Capital International Investors Raises Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604,875 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,458,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $844,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in AstraZeneca by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,850,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,276,000 after buying an additional 125,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in AstraZeneca by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 856,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,909,000 after buying an additional 686,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZN shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

