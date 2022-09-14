Capital International Investors Sells 10,836,993 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Capital International Investors cut its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,138,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,836,993 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.09% of AES worth $1,521,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 9,238.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AES’s payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

