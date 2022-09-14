Capital International Investors Sells 1,996,797 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,890,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,996,797 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 4.3% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital International Investors owned about 0.07% of Broadcom worth $18,821,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $503.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.91 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $520.36 and a 200 day moving average of $551.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

