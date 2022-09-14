Capital International Investors Sells 565,233 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital International Investors reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,507,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 565,233 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in ASML were worth $3,019,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ASML by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 16,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in ASML by 61.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 21,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus began coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Stock Down 6.7 %

ASML Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $471.10 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $193.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

