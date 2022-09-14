Capital International Ltd. CA Boosts Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,367 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Seagen were worth $11,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 256.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,134 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,471 shares in the company, valued at $19,115,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,134 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,471 shares in the company, valued at $19,115,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $127,775.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,443.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,106 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,883. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SGEN opened at $144.43 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.22 and a 200-day moving average of $152.38.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.36.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

