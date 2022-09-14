Capital International Ltd. CA Buys 8,362 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1,108.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $30,441.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $163,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $30,441.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,137 shares of company stock valued at $252,691. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

NVCR opened at $87.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.35 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.28. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $132.38.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.13 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

