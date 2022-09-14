Capital International Ltd. CA Cuts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Capital International Ltd. CA lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Shopify were worth $10,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Shopify by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 392.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Shopify by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Benchmark raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KGI Securities cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $75.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.