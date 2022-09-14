Capital International Ltd. CA Has $13.45 Million Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Insulet were worth $13,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,078,434,000 after acquiring an additional 579,764 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $140,781,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth $136,901,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Insulet by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $450,418,000 after buying an additional 368,775 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insulet Stock Down 5.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Insulet to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $252.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 505.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.57. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

