Capital International Ltd. CA Has $14.36 Million Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $14,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 27.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,975 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $21,662,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 179.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.81. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,431 shares of company stock worth $1,613,907 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

