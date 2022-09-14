Capital International Ltd. CA Has $16.87 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 18,084 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.0% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $16,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,160,908,000 after buying an additional 61,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,303,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,319,329,000 after buying an additional 149,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,884,717,000 after purchasing an additional 135,716 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after purchasing an additional 502,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,893 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $230.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.52 and a 200-day moving average of $249.76. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

