Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases 213 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 153,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,891,000 after purchasing an additional 38,591 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $94.28 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $694,507.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,253 shares of company stock worth $6,550,960 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

